Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors among three people drown

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two minor children and a teenage girl drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Chattogram and Gaibandha, on Sunday and Monday.
BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Tamim Sheikh, 5, son of Rezaul Sheikh, a resident of Chitrarpar Village under Bagdha Union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Tamim Sheikh fell down in a pond next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex. where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.
CHATTOGRAM: A teenage girl drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Sathi Akter, 17, daughter of Nurul Absar, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Hathazari Municipality.
Local sources said Sathi fell in a pond nearby the house while she was going to dry a blanket on its bank in the morning.
She was rescued and taken to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.
Local Ward Associate Member Azam Uddin confirmed the incident.
SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Likhon Mia, 5, son of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Uttar Kazibari Village under Bongram Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Likhon Mia was playing beside a pond nearby the house at noon. At one stage of playing, he fell in in the pond.
Later on, the deceased's family members found his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
15 intellectuals honoured at Gouripur
Housewife ‘kills self’ at Lalmohan
Five arrested in rape cases in three districts
Two females among 3 killed in road mishaps
Broken wooden bridge poses life-risk at Morrelganj
Death anniversary  
BTV Sub-Station in Noakhali conducted a drive at Durgapur
Five found dead in five districts


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft