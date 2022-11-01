Two minors among three people drown

Two minor children and a teenage girl drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Chattogram and Gaibandha, on Sunday and Monday.

BARISHAL: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tamim Sheikh, 5, son of Rezaul Sheikh, a resident of Chitrarpar Village under Bagdha Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tamim Sheikh fell down in a pond next to his house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex. where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.

CHATTOGRAM: A teenage girl drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sathi Akter, 17, daughter of Nurul Absar, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Hathazari Municipality.

Local sources said Sathi fell in a pond nearby the house while she was going to dry a blanket on its bank in the morning.

She was rescued and taken to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Local Ward Associate Member Azam Uddin confirmed the incident.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Likhon Mia, 5, son of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Uttar Kazibari Village under Bongram Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Likhon Mia was playing beside a pond nearby the house at noon. At one stage of playing, he fell in in the pond.

Later on, the deceased's family members found his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.











