‘Govt working for building green, clean Khulna City by 2030’



A colorful rally with the banner 'Clean Khulna, Green Khulna' was brought out in the city on Monday. photo: observer

KHULNA, Oct 31: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque here on Monday said, government is working tirelessly for building Khulna as a green, blean and ICT-based modern city by 2030."Over the years, KCC has taken up several initiatives to combat the impacts of climate change and attain Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)", he said at a seminar on 'Strengthening Urban Climate Resilience of Khulna' held in the city's Shaheed Hadis Park as the chief guest.The government has already allocated Taka 800 crore to implement the project regarding climate change, he said, adding that work of the project has already started.National and local level experts discussed localising SDGs for building climate resilient and migrant friendly Khulna in the seminar.GIZ Bangladesh in partnership with KCC arranged different programmes in Khulna City on Monday to mark the 50 years of German Development Cooperation in Bangladesh. Programmes included rally, seminar, art, photography and poster competition with the theme ''Towards a Resilient Khulna by 2030".Inaugurated by KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, the programmes were attended by the visiting Parliamentary State Secretary to German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Dr Brbel Kofler and officials of the German Embassy in Dhaka.Dr Barbel Kofler highlighted "German Development Cooperation and has started its journey in Bangladesh in 1972. Over the last 50 years, we have worked in different sectors in excellent cooperation with the Government of Bangladesh".Students from different tiers of educational institutions participated in art, photography and poster competitions which were organized with a view to raising the awareness among the youths to build a resilient and sustainable Khulna City.A youth representative also expressed her views on the same topic.Chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KCC Laskar Tazul Islam, Deputy Director (Local Government) Mohammad Yousuf Ali and Divisional Director, Directorate of Social Services (DSS), Md Abdur Rahman spoke as special guests.Pro-Vice Chancellor of Independent University of Bangladesh Dr niaz Ahmed Khan presented the keynote paper on "Localising the SDGs to built Urban Climate Resilience," while Bayzid Khan, assistant professor of Development Studies Discipline of Khulna University, presented on "Building a Climate Resilent and Migrant-Friendly Khulna City: Challenges and Opportunities."The day-long programme started with a colorful rally in the city titled "Clean Khulna, Green Khulna". The rally ended at the city's Shahid Hadis Park where different NGOs, community organisations, civil society organizations, and Government Departments showcased their activities relating to sustainable development.