Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

'Sharp' global labour market slowdown underway: UN

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

GENEVA, Oct 31: The war raging in Ukraine and other overlapping crises are taking a toll on labour markets worldwide, the UN said Monday, suggesting a "sharp" slowdown was already underway.
In a fresh report, the International Labour Organization cautioned that the outlook for global labour markets has deteriorated in recent months.
"The ILO projects that if current trends continue, global employment growth will deteriorate significantly in the last three months of this current year 2022, and unemployment might start increasing," agency chief Gilbert Houngbo told reporters.
The UN agency warned that multiple, overlapping crises, compounded by Russia's war in Ukraine, were piling up with the world still in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Amid deepening energy and food security crises, swelling inflation, tightening monetary policy and fears of a looming global recession, it said both employment creation and the quality of jobs were declining.
"While it normally takes time for an economic slowdown or a recession to result in job destruction and unemployment, available data suggests that a sharp labour market slowdown is already underway," the report said.
At the beginning of this year, as the world began recovering from the height of the pandemic, employment-to-population ratios returned to or even exceeded pre-Covid-crisis levels in most advanced economies.
ILO said this uptick was especially apparent in high-skilled occupations -- but cautioned that it was also driven by a surge in informal jobs, where social protections are generally lacking.
The situation has worsened in recent months, ILO said, estimating that overall hours worked was 1.5 percent below pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter. That amounts to a deficit of 40 million full-time jobs.
As the number of jobs available is shrinking, surging inflation is causing real wages to fall in many countries, as many households are still grappling with pandemic-induced income declines, it said.
Monday's report highlighted in particular the dire employment situation in Ukraine itself since Russia invaded in February.
Houngbo said the war had caused "a dramatic effect on Ukraine's own labour market."
Inflation in the conflict-torn country is expected to top 30 percent by the end of the year, while ILO estimated employment there would be 15.5 percent below the 2021 level.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine water, power cuts after 'massive' Russian missile attack
Saudi, UAE say oil demand not going away, days before COP27 climate talks
'Sharp' global labour market slowdown underway: UN
Democratic Republic of Congo Police officers fire teargas to disperse anti-Rwanda protesters
Iran arrests 'accomplice' of IS-claimed shrine attack
38th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi: Cong pays tributes
Lula wins Brazilian election, but Bolsonaro does not concede
UN, Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft