Iran arrests 'accomplice' of IS-claimed shrine attack

TEHRAN, Oct 31: Iran announced Monday a suspected accomplice of the shooter who carried out a deadly attack on a Shiite Muslim shrine in Shiraz has been arrested, state news agency IRNA reported.

At least 13 people were killed last Wednesday in the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the southern city, according to a revised official toll, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

State media had initially given a death toll of 15.

"The second person involved in the terrorist operation at the sacred sanctuary, who provided support, has been arrested," said local deputy governor Esmail Mohebipour, quoted by IRNA.

The suspect, arrested Sunday evening in Shiraz, had not entered the shrine, and his alleged role was not clear.

The perpetrator of the attack in Shiraz, identified by local media as Hamed Badakhshan, died of wounds sustained while he was being arrested, a local official said Saturday.

The shooting at the shrine came on the same day that thousands of people across Iran paid tribute to Mahsa Amini, 40 days after her death in police custody.

Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's Islamic dress code for women. -AFP















