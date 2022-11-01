38th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi: Cong pays tributes

Video
Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: Every year, October 31 is observed as the death anniversary of India's only female Prime Minister. This year is the 38th death anniversary of the Iron Lady of India."On her death anniversary, we remember India's only female PM, Indira Gandhi. From liberation of Bangladesh to ushering in of Green Revolution, she led the nation through its highs & lows. We salute her unyielding resilience & unwavering vision for the nation's development," the Congress tweeted on its official handle.
Veteran party leader and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal tweeted: "If I die today, every drop of my blood will invigorate the nation, the immortal words of Indira Gandhi reverberate in our minds as we mark her 38th death anniversary. The Bharat Jodo Yatra draws energy from her life mission to preserve the unity of India. Tributes to India's Iron Lady."
Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, and was the only child of Independent India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. She became the country's third Prime Minister and was in charge of the top post from January 1966 to March 1977 and then again from January 1980 until she was assassinated in 1984.    -HT


