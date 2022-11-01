UN, Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout

Video
Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Continuing grain deal without Russia would be 'dangerous': KremlinKYIV, Oct 31: The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine pressed ahead to implement a Black Sea grain deal and agreed on a transit plan for Monday for 16 vessels to move forward, despite Russia's withdrawal from the pact that has allowed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, on Saturday halted its role in the Black Sea deal for an "indefinite term", cutting shipments from one of the world's top grain exporters, because it said it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" travelling under the pact after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.
The move has sparked an outcry from Ukraine, NATO, the European Union and the United States, while the United Nations and Turkey, two main brokers of the July deal, scrambled on Sunday to save it.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply concerned about Russia's move and delayed a foreign trip to try and revive the agreement that was intended to ease a global food crisis, his spokesperson said.
Following Russia's move, Chicago wheat futures jumped more than 5 percent on Monday as both Russia and Ukraine are among the world's largest wheat exporters, analysts said.
More than 9.5 million tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and soy have been exported since July. Under the deal, a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) - made up of UN, Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials - agrees on the movement of ships and inspects the vessels.
No ships moved through the established maritime humanitarian corridor on Sunday. But the United Nations said in a statement that it had agreed with Ukraine and Turkey on a movement plan for 16 vessels on Monday - 12 outbound and 4 inbound.
It said the Russian officials at the JCC had been told about the plan, along with the intention to inspect 40 outbound vessels on Monday, and noted that "all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels" under the deal.
Meanwhile, after pulling out of the deal allowing vital Ukrainian grain exports via a maritime safety corridor, Russia said Monday that continuing to enforce the agreement without its participation would be "dangerous."
"In conditions where Russia talks about the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of navigation in these areas, such deal is hardly feasible," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
"And it takes on a different character, much more risky, dangerous," Peskov said, after reporters asked him about the possibility of prolonging the deal without Russia's agreement.
In July, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal -- brokered by Turkey and the UN -- that allowed the resumption of grain exports halted by the military              operation.     -REUTERS, AFP


