Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US and South Korean warplanes begin largest ever air drills

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

SEOUL, Oct 31: The United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day for the better part of a week.
The operation, called Vigilant Storm, will run until Friday, and will feature about 240 warplanes conducting about 1,600 sorties, the US Air Force said in a statement last week. That number of missions is the highest ever for this annual event, it added.
Pyongyang has condemned joint drills as a rehearsal for invasion and proof of hostile policies by Washington and Seoul. In protest of recent drills, North Korea has launched missiles, conducted air drills, and fired artillery into the sea.
The allies say such training is needed to counter potential threats from North Korea, which has staged a record number of missile launches this year, and has made preparations to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.
Vigilant Storm will include variants of the F-35 stealth fighter from both the United States and South Korea, among other aircraft. Australia will also deploy an aerial refuelling aircraft for the drills.
"(South Korea) and US Air Forces will work together with the joint services to perform major air missions such as close air support, defensive counter air, and emergency air operations 24 hours a day during the training period," the US Air Force said. "Support forces on the ground will also train their base defence procedures and survivability in case of attack."    -REUTERS








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine water, power cuts after 'massive' Russian missile attack
Saudi, UAE say oil demand not going away, days before COP27 climate talks
'Sharp' global labour market slowdown underway: UN
Democratic Republic of Congo Police officers fire teargas to disperse anti-Rwanda protesters
Iran arrests 'accomplice' of IS-claimed shrine attack
38th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi: Cong pays tributes
Lula wins Brazilian election, but Bolsonaro does not concede
UN, Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft