GTCL holds its 29th AGM

Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:14 AM
Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Desk

The 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Gas Transmission Company Ltd (GTCL) was held at its Head office board room, Sher-e-bangla nagor, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.
Chairman of GTCL Board of Directors and Senior Secretary at the Energy and Mineral Resources Division Md Mahbub Hossain presided over the meeting.
Its shareholder and member of Board of Directors Nazmul Ahsan who is Chairman of Petrobangla was also present along with all other shareholders and directors of the company.
The Audited Accounts and Management Report for the fiscal year 2021-22 of the company were approved by the shareholders at the AGM.
During the FY 2021-2022, the company earned an amount of Tk 1071.94 crore in revenue by transporting 2445.22 crore cubic metres of gas and 2518.63. lakh litres of condensate.



