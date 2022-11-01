

Bank Asia Securities elects Romana Rouf as Chairman

She is one of the directors of Bank Asia Limited. She has an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology and completed her graduation from BRAC University. She has also completed executive education from Harvard Business School and Columbia Business School.

She has more than 25 years' experience as an industrialist and founded multiple ventures in different fields, such as food, retail and architecture.

Currently, she holds the position of Managing Director in Sea Natural Food Ltd, Sea Fishers Ltd, Sea Resources Group. She is a director of various sister concerns of Rangs Group as well.











Romana Rouf Chowdhury has been elected as the Chairman of Bank Asia Securities Ltd in its 51st meeting of the Board of Directors held recently, says a press release.She is one of the directors of Bank Asia Limited. She has an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology and completed her graduation from BRAC University. She has also completed executive education from Harvard Business School and Columbia Business School.She has more than 25 years' experience as an industrialist and founded multiple ventures in different fields, such as food, retail and architecture.Currently, she holds the position of Managing Director in Sea Natural Food Ltd, Sea Fishers Ltd, Sea Resources Group. She is a director of various sister concerns of Rangs Group as well.