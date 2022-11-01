Dar paints picture of solvent economy, vows to control dollar

KARACHI, Oct 31: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar once again reiterated that the US dollar will be brought below Rs200 and assured stakeholders of the country's "solvent state," fully capable of fulfilling local and international debt commitments.

Dar held two meetings on Saturday with the CEOs of commercial banks and heads of major exchange companies.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad and senior Finance Division and central bank officials attended the meetings.

During the meeting with bank CEOs, Mr Dar shared the government's priorities and expressed his resolve to ensure stable economic and fiscal policies.

Holds meetings with commercial banks, exchange companies; says greenback rate to fall below Rs200

The finance minister assured the banks that the government's financial situation was "fully solvent" and it was committed to living up to its local and international commitments.

Highlighting the overall economic outlook, he said with the far-sighted and pragmatic policies of the present government, the economy of the country was on a trajectory path.

In his meeting with the heads of exchange companies, the minister warned the smugglers to stay refrain from hoarding and trading dollars.

Some experts believed the warning might also be aimed at the exchange companies, as it was issued in their presence.

However, the exchange companies' representatives, who attended the meeting, said the minister "was soft on the exchange companies" and asked them to support measures taken to curb dollar smuggling.

Meanwhile, he also requested the forex companies to ensure an 'appropriate exchange rate' for the betterment of the country.

He said the current government, with its "pragmatic policy decisions", has not only arrested the decline of the economy but also set it in the right direction.

Zafar Paracha, secretary general of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, said Mr Dar warned of action against dollar hoarders. -Dawn











