Novoair to operate Rajshahi-C'Bazar direct flights from Nov 17

RAJSHAHI, Oct 31: NOVOAIR, one of the local private airlines, will operate commercial flights on Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar route from 17 November.

NOVOAIR sources here said the direct flight will depart from Rajshahi every Thursday at 10:30 am and will arrive in Cox's Bazar at 12 pm. Similarly, depart from Cox's Bazar every Sunday at 3:35pm and arrive in Rajshahi at 5:05pm. One-way fare shall start from 5,900 Taka.

With this breakthrough, those interested in visiting the sea beach can reach Cox's Bazar from here in 90 minutes.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton told journalists that private airlines Novoair is going to operate commercial flights on the Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar route for the first time in history.

Liton said he held a meeting with high officials of the Novoair and leaders of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) at his city bhaban office here recently in this regard.

He said the Novoair authorities earlier assured him of operating direct commercial flights on the route every Sunday and Thursday within mid November.

Mayor Liton said that direct fights on the Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar route was a long-cherished demand of the city people.

He said that people in Rajshahi had to go to Cox's Bazar via Dhaka and Chittagong and endure innumerable troubles as distance from Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar is around 640 kilometers on road.

People will be able to travel to and from the tourist city quickly when the direct flight on this route is launched, he added.

Meanwhile, NOVOAIR has announced a hotel-free offer for three nights and four days in Cox's Bazar for tourists.

To enjoy this offer, passengers are to purchase return couple tickets from Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar to Rajshahi.

This offer includes return tickets for a couple and a free hotel stay for three nights. The private airliner offered free room hotels in Cox's Bazar.

These are: The Cox Today, Seagull Hotel, Long Beach Hotel, Neeshorgo Hotel & Resort, Windy Terrace Hotel, Grace Cox Smart Hotel, and Hotel Sea Palace. -BSS













