

EBL cardholders gets special discount on Maldivian airfare

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking, EBLand Morshedul Alam Chaklader, Managing Director of Total Air Services Ltd, GSA Maldivian signed an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Rabi Sankar Parial, Head, Alternate Channels and Payroll Banking; Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions from EBLand Mohammad Nurul Alam, Manager, Total Air Services Ltd. were present on the occasion.













