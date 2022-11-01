

S M Jaffar AIBL new AMD

Prior to his joining to AIBL, he was the DMD of National Bank and Premier Bank. S M Jaffar started his banking career in 1985 as Probationary Officer in Arab Bangladesh Bank.

He carries with him vast experience in banking operation especially in Investment, International Business and Marketing. Jaffar is a graduate in Business Administration.











