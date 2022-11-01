

MTB celebrates its 23rd founding anniversary

As part of celebrating the 23rd Anniversary of the Bank, MTB has arranged Meet the Press with a vision to meet media persons.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director and Group Chief Risk Officer, Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Group ICC, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO and Rais Uddin Ahmed Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of MTB were present during the Press Meet at Samson H. Chowdhury Auditorium, MTB Tower, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Dhaka on Monday.

MTB Management briefed the media person who attended the event.











Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) celebrated its 23rd founding anniversary amid elaborate programs - all aimed at commemorating the 23 years of trusted partnerships with customers, patrons and well-wishers. The theme of this year's celebration is "23 Years of Trusted Partnership".As part of celebrating the 23rd Anniversary of the Bank, MTB has arranged Meet the Press with a vision to meet media persons.Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director and Group Chief Risk Officer, Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Group ICC, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO and Rais Uddin Ahmed Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of MTB were present during the Press Meet at Samson H. Chowdhury Auditorium, MTB Tower, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Dhaka on Monday.MTB Management briefed the media person who attended the event.