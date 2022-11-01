Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ConocoPhillips takes major new chunk of Qatar gas expansion

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

DOHA, Oct 31: US oil giant ConocoPhillips on Sunday agreed to take another major stake in Qatar's expansion of natural gas production, the Gulf state's energy minister said.
Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi also said Qatar was talking with Asian nations -- the major market for Qatari gas -- over a share in its campaign to increase annual production by 60 percent to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027.
ConocoPhillips will have a 6.25 percent share in Qatar's North Field South project, part of the world's biggest proven natural gas reserves, Kaabi said at a signing ceremony with the US firm's chairman Ryan Lance.
France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell both have 9.37 percent stakes in the field, while state-owned Qatar Energy has the remaining 75 percent.
Industry sources said the foreign firms are paying a total of about $5 billion for the joint 25 percent share in North Field South that will produce about 16 million tonnes of gas a year.
ConocoPhillips and the other Western firms also took key stakes in North Field East this year.
Kaabi told a press conference the latest deal "further strengthens our long and fruitful strategic relationship" with the US company.
Lance called it a "another milestone in our company's business presence in Qatar".
Despite Europe's campaign to secure new gas supplies, Japan, South Korea, China and India are the major markets for Qatar, which is locked into long-term deals with the Asian nations.
Kaabi said the nations could take "a small equity participation" in the expansion. "That discussion is still ongoing with several Asian buyers."
The two officials both hit out at reports that the US administration could limit exports of oil and other energy products in a bid to keep down US prices.
Lance said that restricting what goes onto global markets would increase international and US prices. "It's a policy, or a thought, that has short term impacts, but long term it is not good for the United States," he said.
Kaabi, whose country has reaped big profits from the international price surge, said "market dynamics" should dictate prices and volumes.
"Any restriction -- whether it is Asian, European or American -- to try to cut oil price by limiting supply, is not something that will be helpful to the market in the long term," he warned.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GTCL holds its 29th AGM
Bank Asia Securities elects Romana Rouf as Chairman
Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto
Dar paints picture of solvent economy, vows to control dollar
Oil slips as China Covid curbs outweigh concerns over US output
Novoair to operate Rajshahi-C'Bazar direct flights from Nov 17
EBL cardholders gets special discount on Maldivian airfare
S M Jaffar AIBL new AMD


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft