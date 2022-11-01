

LankaBangla Finance celebrates 25th anniversary

The event was attended among others by. A Moyeen, Chairman; Board of Directors, Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director & CEO, LankaBangla Finance Limited; Nasir U Chowdhury, Managing Director, LankaBangla Securities Limited, Head of Subsidierires, Senior management of LankaBangla Finance Limited; previous and current employees.

LankaBangla Finance Limited initiated its journey in 1997 with the launch of Vanik Credit Card. Soon after, the organization introduced customer-focused financial products and services and saw an amazing growth in its service beneficiary base, says a press release.

LankaBangla SME loans has empowered thousands of women through financial self-sufficiency and made them an integral part of decision making in society.

Today, Shikha platform stands as a torch bearer for thousands of women entrepreneurs, enabling them make smarter financial decisions and transforming them into catalyst for social reform.

Expressing his opinion on the occasion A Moyeen conveyed his gratitude to Regulatory bodies, Stakeholders, Employees, Media for making this journey possible

Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO, LankaBangla Finance said, "I feel extremely privileged for being a part of this celebration. Our valued customers are the ones who has made this event possible. Our customers are our encouragement. My gratitude also goes to our valued employees, they have demonstrated utmost sincerity and dedication in serving the organization. They are our true asset for future growth."

LankaBangla operates through 27 branches across the country. Embarking on digitization, the organization has been able to extend its service to the doorstep of each and every customer. With trust and reliability of thousands of customers, LankaBangla successfully manages a portfolio 9FUM) of BDT 16,000 Crore, ensuring secured, sustainable return on customers' investments."











