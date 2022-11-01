Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LankaBangla Finance celebrates 25th anniversary

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Desk

LankaBangla Finance celebrates 25th anniversary

LankaBangla Finance celebrates 25th anniversary

LankaBangla Finance Limited, the country's leading financial institute, which was established in 1997, celebrates 25 years of its glorious journey through a simple ceremony organized at its Corporate Office situated in the capital.
The event was attended among others by. A Moyeen, Chairman; Board of Directors, Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director & CEO, LankaBangla Finance Limited; Nasir U Chowdhury, Managing Director, LankaBangla Securities Limited, Head of Subsidierires,  Senior management of LankaBangla Finance Limited; previous and current employees.
LankaBangla Finance Limited initiated its journey in 1997 with the launch of Vanik Credit Card. Soon after, the organization introduced customer-focused financial products and services and saw an amazing growth in its service beneficiary base, says a press release.
LankaBangla SME loans has empowered thousands of women through financial self-sufficiency and made them an integral part of decision making in society.
Today, Shikha platform stands as a torch bearer for thousands of women entrepreneurs, enabling them make smarter financial decisions and transforming them into catalyst for social reform.
Expressing his opinion on the occasion A Moyeen conveyed his gratitude to Regulatory bodies, Stakeholders, Employees, Media for making this journey possible  
Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO, LankaBangla Finance said, "I feel extremely privileged for being a part of this celebration. Our valued customers are the ones who has made this event possible. Our customers are our encouragement. My gratitude also goes to our valued employees, they have demonstrated utmost sincerity and dedication in serving the organization. They are our true asset for future growth."
 LankaBangla operates through 27 branches across the country. Embarking on digitization, the organization has been able to extend its service to the doorstep of each and every customer. With trust and reliability of thousands of customers, LankaBangla successfully manages a portfolio 9FUM) of BDT 16,000 Crore, ensuring secured, sustainable return on customers' investments."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GTCL holds its 29th AGM
Bank Asia Securities elects Romana Rouf as Chairman
Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto
Dar paints picture of solvent economy, vows to control dollar
Oil slips as China Covid curbs outweigh concerns over US output
Novoair to operate Rajshahi-C'Bazar direct flights from Nov 17
EBL cardholders gets special discount on Maldivian airfare
S M Jaffar AIBL new AMD


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]lyobserverbd.com, [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft