Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NCC Bank gives training, loans to new entrepreneurs

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

NCC Bank gives training, loans to new entrepreneurs

NCC Bank gives training, loans to new entrepreneurs

Bangladesh Bank arranged "Entrepreneurship Development Program and Open Loan Disbursement Ceremony" under "Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP)" to disburse loan facility of NCC Bank's new entrepreneurs.
Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder handed over the dummy cheque among the NCC Bank's new entrepreneurs at a ceremony organized by Project Implementation Unit, SEIP and SME and Special Program Department at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy as Chief Guest on Saturday, says a press release.
Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Executive Project Director of SDCMU, SEIP Md. Ekhlasur Rahman and  Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid were present at the ceremony. Besides, Deputy Managing Director Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan and Head of CMSME Division Md. Solaiman- Al- Raji of NCC Bank and Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank Md. Zahid Iqbal along with other Senior Officials of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion.
Mentionable that, NCC Bank is working to create new entrepreneurship under "SEIP" project implemented by Finance Department under Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. Also bank has taken initiative to developed women entrepreneurs in financial sector as well as financial inclusion for limited access community for overall economic development of the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GTCL holds its 29th AGM
Bank Asia Securities elects Romana Rouf as Chairman
Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto
Dar paints picture of solvent economy, vows to control dollar
Oil slips as China Covid curbs outweigh concerns over US output
Novoair to operate Rajshahi-C'Bazar direct flights from Nov 17
EBL cardholders gets special discount on Maldivian airfare
S M Jaffar AIBL new AMD


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft