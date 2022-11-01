

NCC Bank gives training, loans to new entrepreneurs

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder handed over the dummy cheque among the NCC Bank's new entrepreneurs at a ceremony organized by Project Implementation Unit, SEIP and SME and Special Program Department at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy as Chief Guest on Saturday, says a press release.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Executive Project Director of SDCMU, SEIP Md. Ekhlasur Rahman and Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid were present at the ceremony. Besides, Deputy Managing Director Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan and Head of CMSME Division Md. Solaiman- Al- Raji of NCC Bank and Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank Md. Zahid Iqbal along with other Senior Officials of Bangladesh Bank were also present on the occasion.

Mentionable that, NCC Bank is working to create new entrepreneurship under "SEIP" project implemented by Finance Department under Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. Also bank has taken initiative to developed women entrepreneurs in financial sector as well as financial inclusion for limited access community for overall economic development of the country.













