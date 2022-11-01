Video
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022
StanChart came forward to start Friendship Solar Village

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh (StanChart) in collaboration with Friendship launched a new environmental sustainability project in a remote sedimentary river island (char), named Ghughumari Char under Ulipur Upazila of Kurigram district.
The 54 KW solar power project is jointly implemented by International Social Organisation FRIENDSHIP and Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh, said a press release.
The established Char Ghughumari solar power project is named the 'FRIENDSHIP-SCB Solar Village Project. On this occasion, an agreement signing ceremony was organized at the head office of Friendship in Baridhara of the capital.
FRIENDSHIP founder executive director Runa Khan and Standard Chartered Bank Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
The project encompasses three components: three types of tree plantation across 150 households, 60 tube well installations and a solar village (solar micro-gird) to provide uninterrupted electricity for all the char households.
This particular char is selected as it is one of the most remote chars of the district, and there's no scope for grid electricity connection there.
As such, the installation of a cost-efficient 54 KW solar microgrid is essential to connect over 750 beneficiaries (of 150 households) to a much-needed renewable energy source. In addition to electricity, each family is getting various types of local environment-friendly trees for sustainable development. And 60 tube wells are being provided for drinking water. The project officials hope that the benefits will be ensured among the residents by 2023.
Runa Khan, the founder and Executive Director of FRIENDSHIP, explained the reason behind the establishment of the solar village at char Ghughumari.
She said that it is very difficult to supply electricity from the main grid to the Brahmaputra River. "So char Ghughumari has been chosen to ensure electricity facilities. The executive director of FRIENDSHIP also said that the Plants of the Project will play an important role to face natural disasters like Monsoon floods and river erosion," she added.
Naser Ezaz, Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank said, "This initiative is a multi-pronged effort that is targeted at helping a once isolated island to become more connected to the mainland. By facilitating access to energy, residents across the Ghughumari Char will be given the power to explore new opportunities- children on the island will be empowered to learn with ease, new avenues of work will come into the light, and the ability to innovate will become more abundant."
Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Amir Rashed Khan, Director of Corporate Affairs and Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; and Md. Kamal Uddin, Sr. Director and Head of Sustainable Economic Development, FRIENDSHIP, and Salman Rahman, Asst Manager, Partnership Development of FRIENDSHIP attended the signing ceremony.    -BSS


