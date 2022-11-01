

IFIL Vice Chairman K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty presiding over the 318th meeting











Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Vice Chairman K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty presiding over the 318th meeting of the Board of Directors of the company at its Head Office at Tejgaon, Dhaka on Sunday. Among others, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman A K M Shahidul Haque, Directors Mostanser Billa, Mr. Afzalur Rahman, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Deputy Managing Director S. Q. Bazlur Rashid were present at the meeting.