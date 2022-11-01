Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 November, 2022, 8:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global markets boosted by rate hopes ahead of Fed decision

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

HONG KONG, Oct 31: Most markets rose Monday ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week, with investors hoping for a less hawkish tilt in their plans for interest rates.
A sense of relief has settled on trading floors over the past week following a report that the US central bank could take its foot off the accelerator in its push to rein in decades-high inflation.
Adding to the positive mood has been an indication that others around the world are looking at slowing down, though the excitement was tempered Friday by record inflation readings in Europe and data showing prices remained elevated.
Asian dealers were given a strong lead from Wall Street, where all three main indexes ended more than two percent higher thanks to a rally in tech firms following a strong earnings report from Apple.
Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, Mumbai, Bangkok and Wellington all piled on more than one percent, while Jakarta was also up.
London and Frankfurt were flat at the open while Paris dipped.
Hong Kong and Shanghai were hit by concerns about China's growth outlook as the government continues its zero-Covid strategy of lockdowns, with restrictions imposed in towns and cities nationwide.
Data showing activity in the factory and services sectors contracted last month highlighted the impact the measures are having on the world's number two economy.
The drops also come after China announced a tally of more than 2,500 new virus cases, the biggest outbreak in more than two months, fanning concerns of further painful shutdowns.
All eyes are on the Fed's policy meeting, which ends Wednesday.
While it is widely expected to announce a fourth successive 75 basis point hike, traders will be poring over the post-meeting statement looking for a hint that officials are open to dialling back the pace of increases.
The gathering comes as other central banks have recently indicated they are willing to ease up, with Canada raising rates less than expected last week, while authorities in Australia and Europe have taken a more dovish view.
Concerns that rapidly rising borrowing costs will send economies into a recession have hammered markets globally this year.
"There has been a succession of central bank downshifts, adding to the 'peak hawkishness' theme running through macro markets," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes. "And investors are entirely focused on these U-turns as peak rates get priced in.
"So, people don't want to miss the stock market rally wagon, especially if the Fed conveys a similar policy downshift this week, sending the rally into overdrive as pivot procrastinators will be forced to chase."
The policy decision is followed Friday by the release of US jobs figures, which will give a fresh snapshot of the economy in light of rising prices and interest rates.
A better-than-expected earnings season has also provided support to global markets, easing concerns that tighter monetary policies would hammer firms' bottom lines, though big-name tech giants have taken a blow.    --AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GTCL holds its 29th AGM
Bank Asia Securities elects Romana Rouf as Chairman
Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto
Dar paints picture of solvent economy, vows to control dollar
Oil slips as China Covid curbs outweigh concerns over US output
Novoair to operate Rajshahi-C'Bazar direct flights from Nov 17
EBL cardholders gets special discount on Maldivian airfare
S M Jaffar AIBL new AMD


Latest News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
Interfering in politics is not police’s task: DMP chief
60MW wind power project: First turbine's installation complete
Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5b in addl financing for climate action: WB report
IMF wants to know Bangladesh Bank’s strategic planning for risk management
Saudi, UAE defend OPEC decision to cut oil production, despite US warning
Bill to replace law of military regimes placed in JS
Ted Kennedy conferred with 'Friend of Bangladesh' medal posthumously
Man electrocuted in Jamalpur
Cabinet to continue ban on cutting trees to protect biodiversity
Most Read News
Continuing grain deal without Russia would be dangerous: Kremlin
BNP chairperson's advisor Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away
Govt, autonomous offices from 9am-4pm from Nov 15
Ban on tourism in Bandarban’s 4 upazilas extended till Nov 4
4 killed as auto-rickshaw twisted being hit by bus
Offensive FB post against PM: Mahila Dal leader Smriti gets bail
Salman for early implementation of PPP projects
BNP rally: Now 3-wheeler strike in Barisal on Nov 4, 5
Jagannath University student dies of dengue
Gujarat cable bridge collapse death toll climbs to 141
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft