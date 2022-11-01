Video
CCCI, Portico Shipping sign MoU

Published : Tuesday, 1 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 31: The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) exchanged views and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a 3-member delegation of Portico Shipping Ltd, UK on Sunday at the World Trade Center Chamber office.
The MoU was signed by President Mahbubul Alam on behalf of Chittagong Chamber and Managing Director Stephen Williams MBE on behalf of Portico Shipping Ltd.
Chamber Vice President Syed Mohammad Tanveer, Portico Shipping Ltd Business Consultant Mahbub Noor Mabs, Business Development Manager Vanessa Sherry, Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association Director Shahed Sarwar, Karnaphuli Ship Builders Ltd Advisor Consultant Captain Amirul Islam and Trusted Shipping Line Executive Director Wahid Alam spoke on the occasion.
Chamber president Mahbubul Alam said, 'A few days ago, the direct shipping of Chittagong port to Ravenna port in Italy has been started. Now Bangladesh has export trade with France, Netherlands and Belgium along with UK.
Syed Mohammad Tanveer, vice-president of the chamber, said, 'Both importers and exporters will benefit if the UK has direct maritime connectivity with Bangladesh.
Portico Shipping Ltd Managing Director Stephen Williams MBE said, 'Portsmouth is a private open port which has one stop service facility. Starting from the redemption of the product, the delivery of the product to the specific destination is facilitated which is economical and time saving. Therefore, using these facilities, products can be exported directly from Bangladesh to the UK market by ship.


