

Comfy brings 30 new comforters for winter

RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, unveiled the new designs in Dhaka Sunday.

The comforters, made from "high-quality" raw materials using automatic machines, are now available across the country, according to a media statement.

Paul said: "The demand for comforters as an alternative to blankets is growing in our country during winter. Once, comforters had to be imported. But RFL always manufactures products keeping in mind the needs of the customers."

Kazi Rashedul Islam, executive director of Comfy, said: "Comfy comforters are now available across the country at Regal Emporium, Best Buy, Daily Shopping, Shwapno, Meenabazar and authorised shops."

"Customers can also order the products through online platforms, including othoba.com and Daraz.com, and get a 10 percent discount. The lowest price of a comfy comforter is Tk2,000 and the highest Tk2,500." -UNB











