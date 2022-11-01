Crystal Insurance holds its 98th board meeting



98th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Crystal Insurance Company Ltd was held on in the Board Room of Company's Corporate Office at DR Tower, Purana Paltan, Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.Abdullah Al-Mahmud (Mahin), Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting.A.H.M. MozammelHoque, Abdullah Hasan, Md. Tajul Islam, Arafat Rashid, Mrs. Shahzadi Begum, Mrs. FarhanaDanesh, Mrs. SoeraZahir, Mrs. Nusrat Mahmud, Directors and Dr. M. Waliuzzaman, KaziNasim Uddin Ahmed, M.A. Latif Miah, Md. Rashedur Rahman, Independent Directors, Mia Fazle Karim FCA, Chief Executive Officer, S.M. Shahidullah, Additional Managing Director & Company Secretary, M. Mahfuzur Rahman ACA, Additional Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer and Md. Radoan Hossain, Assistant Vice President & In-Charge (Internal Audit & Compliance) of the Company attended the meeting.