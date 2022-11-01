Stock fall for 2nd day ahead of IMF-BSEC talks

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined for the second consecutive day on Monday as the dominant investors continued to book profit on previous gains.

At the end of the day's trade, DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE deducted 26.68 points or 0.42 per cent to 6,307. The Shariah-based index DSES lost 12.35 points or 0.88 per cent to 1,377, and the blue-chip index DS30 shed 18.56 points or 0.82 per cent to 2,226.

The DSE turnover also fell to Tk 769 crore, from 826.9 crore on the previous day. Of the issues traded, 29 advanced, 86 declined, and 232 remained unchanged.

Sources said most investors sold shares for profit as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may raise questions about the floor price of the stock market being spread among investors in the scheduled talks.

The issue of external intervention in the stock market may come up in the IMF meeting on November 7, talks with the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC). And this matter has been spread among the investors by one party. Because of this, investors and stock market related people think that the stock market continues to decline. The shares of Bashundhara Paper were the most traded in the market. Tk 52.57 crore shares of the company have been traded. Intraco refueling station in the second place had a transaction of Tk 40.84 crore. Orion Pharma is in the third position with a share transaction of Tk 37.62 crore.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Sea-Pearl Hotels, KDS Accessories, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Anwar Galvanizing, Genex Infosys Eastern Housing and Sonali Paper.

The gainers on the DSE include Sea-Pearl Hotels 8.23 per cent, Bashundhara Paper 6.74 per cent, Genex Infosys 6.03 per cent, ADN Telecom 5.73 per cent, Amra Technologies 5.36 per cent, Information Services 5. .24 per cent, Unique Hotel 5.24 per cent, Rupali Life Insurance 5.22 per cent and Samarita Hospital 2.65 per cent increased.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 70 points. Tk 23.67 crore was traded in the market. 29 of the 224 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 67 has decreased and the price of 128 has remained unchanged.

















