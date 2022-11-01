National social safety insurance on cards

The government is keen to introduce a national social insurance scheme in the country in phases to enhance social safety of the factory workers and common people, according to an official document.

Knowledgeable sources say a study has already been conducted on this scheme, initiated by the Cabinet Division, laying emphasis on gradual introduction of four types of social insurance services in the country.

It envisages unemployment insurance, maternity insurance, sickness insurance and employment injury Insurance, which is focused on the country's factory workers, according to a document obtained by UNB.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has already taken steps to launch a pilot scheme on workers employment injury to protect them from injuries.

Officials say that ensuring workers' safety in line with global standard is crucial as human rights organisations and workers' rights groups are more vocal than ever about workplace safety and workers' rights at home and abroad.

Global brands, especially in the garment sector, are concerned about compliance when it comes to workers' welfare in garment factories.

According to a 2021 survey of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), a total of 1,053 workers were killed and 594 injured in workplace accidents across the country.

BILS said such casualties and injuries took place mainly because of road crash, electrocution, lighting, fires, toxic gases, waterway accidents, wall or roof collapse and explosion of gas cylinders

According to document, various steps have been taken and implemented to use such insurance services as "a disaster management tool." It says steps have also been taken to introduce crop insurance, livestock insurance, and health insurance for both the government employees and the common people.

"Particularly, the government is encouraging the introduction and widespread expansion of crop insurance," reads the document.

It says there are initiatives to fully automate the insurance sector to ease the hassle of collecting the payouts of insurance claims. Steps will be taken to strengthen financial inclusion and promote national savings by increasing the coverage of insurance, it says.

Streamlining workers' welfare, such steps are vital as about 85 percent workforce of Bangladesh's labour market is employed in informal sector.

"As there is no institutional social security framework for informal sector and expatriate workers, there are chances of uncertainty of livelihood at their old age," it says.

In 2000, the number of the country's total workers was 4.7 crore, which rose to 6.35 crore in 2018. The number of expatriate workers in 2000 was 28.6 lakh, which crossed 90 lakh in 2018, the document says.

In 2020, the 60-plus population in Bangladesh was 1.20 crore, which will stand at 3.10 crore in 2041 and 5.57 crore in 2061.

Currently, the expected average life expectancy is 73 years, which will be 79.9 years in 2050 and 84.3 years in 2075. Over the next three decades, there will be a life expectancy of 20 years even after retirement.

Presently, the dependency ratio is 7.7 percent which will rise to 24 percent in 2050 and 48 percent in 2075.













