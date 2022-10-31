Bangladesh to seek climate finance at COP27

Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that the commitment made by the developed countries to provide US$ 100 billion to developing countries every year has not come into reality.

"I think Bangladesh is an enormously credible and important voice to be part of the negotiations with regards to this climate finance issue," he said while talking about Bangladesh's COP 27cliamte conference priorities which will be held from 6 to 18 November in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The environment minister also noted that delivering the promised US$ 100 billion by the developed countries is a matter of building trust among nations for further fruitful climate negotiations.

We will also raise our voices to the developed countries to provide financial supports under grants not loans.

Referring to the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), which all the signatory countries are supposed to submit to the UNFCCC, he said that developed countries and larger emitting

nations must update their NDC with more ambitious mitigation targets before the COP27 to reduce the existing gap so that the rising global average temperature can be limited to 1.5 degrees.

"Focusing the full implementation of the Paris Agreement, we will raise this issue too," he added.

Besides I also think that other issues will also gain higher priorities are reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building resilience and adapting to the inevitable impacts of climate change.

The conference will be a platform where about 200 countries will gather to take action to achieve collective climate goals set under the Paris Agreement and Convention.

Bangladesh will also highlight the importance o f increased funding for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Md Mizanul Haque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary, Climate Change Wing, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change noted that the country also requires transfer of clean, green and advanced technology for addressing the issue of loss and damage.

"We will also demand the issue of loss and damage. The governance of the Santiago Network for a specific financing window for loss and damage need to be addressed ensuring climate justice to the most affected climate frontier people," he said.

State Minister of Planning, Shamsul Alam said that Bangladesh strongly believes that climate change is a security issue and it should be discussed at regular intervals in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"At the COP27 we are keenly expecting to witness a financing mechanism for addressing loss and damage," he said while talking with the Daily Observer.

Referring to the argument centering the funds mechanism for loss and damage, he said that many developed countries, argued that there are already mechanisms to channel funding to avert, minimize and address loss and damage, such as through Green Climate Fund (GCF), although it does not have loss and damage in its current mandate, the Global Shield, InsuResiliene and the UN office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

But I think establishing a separate financial mechanism for loss and damage is must because those impacts of loss and damage from climate change are so severe that our communities are simply unable to adapt to them, he said.

Pointing out this argument, Paval Partha, a Climate Expert noted that existing finance is grossly inadequate, and if we use this money for loss and damage then what about our other climacteric problems including adaptation.

"We want a separate financial mechanism for loss and damage. I think the civil society representatives from across the world should push our government to demand this financial support in the upcoming COP27 climate conference," he said.