

Asaduzzaman Bacchu no more

He was 82.

He was suffering from old age complications for four years. He left behind his wife and a daughter and many other loved ones.

He was born at 1940 in Barishal. He was Editor of the Dainik Paigam and Chief Reporter and News Editor of Dainik Azad. He retired as a senior official of USIS. Besides he used to write columns in various newspapers.

His Namaz-e-Janaja was held at the Big Mosque of the Basundhara Residential area and later buried at the Azimpur Graveyard.

National Press Club President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Ilyas Khan have expressed deep shock at the death of the veteran journalist. They also sought eternal peace of the vetran journalist.







