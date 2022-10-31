Tigers win cliff-hanger match against Zimbabwe



Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (C) celebrate his wicket of Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere with teammates during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at The Gabba on Sunday. PHOTO: AFP

The drama begins in the 4th delivery of the 19th over of Zimbabwean batting innings as Shakib's direct throw hit the stumps to send the danger man Sean Williams to the dugout. Williams was taking the Rhodesians close to the victory as he was batting on 64 off 42 balls at that juncture of the game, who came to bat in the 3rd over when Zimbabweans were in serious trouble losing two wickets to post 17 runs on the board.

Shakib kept faith on part-time spinner Mosaddek Hossain to defend 16 runs in the final over who conceded a leg bye in the first delivery of the over and dismissed Brad Evans in the following ball as Zimbabwe were in need of 15 off four balls. But the four runs as leg bye in the 3rd ball followed by a six moved the pendulum towards Zimbabwe as they were in need of five runs from two balls which was very much possible as one big shot could wrap-up the game. Mosaddek stroke 2nd time in the over to prey the wicket of Richard Ngarava in the penultimate delivery made it the last ball affair for the 3rd time in the event after India-Pakistan and Zimbabwe-Pakistan matches.

It was the last ball of the game. Nurul Hasan Sohan stumped Blessing Muzarabani as Bangladesh started to celebrate a four-run victory and the players were about to go to the dressing room. But no! The third umpire found that Sohan caught the ball before crossing the stumps, which resulted in a 'no ball' call according to the new bylaws of the ICC. Players had to come back in the middle again as Muzarabani got a second chance to become hero playing a boundary shot in the free hit ball. Mosaddek was smart enough to convert it into a dot ball as Bangladesh celebrated the victor for the 2nd time within one ball difference.

Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite losing the wicket of Soumya Sarkar (0) in the 2nd over, the Tigers posted 150 runs on the board losing seven wickets ridding on the maiden T20i fifty of Nazmul Hossain Shanto in his 15th match. Shanto got out on 71 off 55 with seven boundaries and one over boundary. Besides, Shakib scored 23 and Afif Hossain gathered 29.

Ngarava and Muzarabani shared two wickets each.

To chase 151, couple of double-strikes from Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman dimmed Zimbabwean hope as they score 34 for four from powerplay overs. But 63-run partnership between Williams and Rayan Burl brought Zimbabwe in the race but fell three runs short as they were able to score 147 runs losing eight wickets from stipulated 20 overs.

Taskin hauled three for 19 runs and adjudged the Player of the Match. Besides, Mustafiz and Mosaddek shared two wickets each.







