HC questions DMP’s jurisdiction to prohibit processions  

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the government to explain why section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance 1976 that empowered the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to prohibit any assembly or procession should not be declared illegal.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the rule.

The HC bench asked the Law Secretary, Home Secretary and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner and other respondents to comply with the rule within four weeks.

Abdul Momen Chowdhury and KM Zabir of the Supreme Court, Salim Akbar of the Chandpur Court, and two Dhaka residents Shah Nuruzzaman and Mohammad Yasin, filed the petition on October 20, 2022, as public interest litigation with the HC, claiming that two sections 29 and 105 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976, are contradictory to the constitution.

Advocate Abdul Momen Chowdhury, one of the petitioners, appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Arabindo Kumar Roy represented the state during the hearing on the petition.

"We challenged two sections, 29 and 105, of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976. However, the court has issued rule over the legality of section 29 that empowered the DMP Commissioner to prohibit procession," Abdul Momen Chowdhury told reporters after coming out from the court.

During the hearing, Chowdhury told the court that section 29 of the DMP Ordinance is contrary to the Article 37 of the Constitution. Article 37 has given right to every citizen to assemble and to participate in public meetings and processions peacefully subject to any reasonable restrictions. However, the DMP Ordinance section has given power police to prohibit assembly or procession, he added.

The lawyer further argued that restriction and prohibition are not synonymous word. Those have different meanings.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin vehemently opposed the petition and said that the right to assembly and procession is regulated. It has to be regulated subject to the restrictions imposed by laws. This is not absolute power. As per Article 21 of the Constitution, it is the responsibility and duty of every citizen to obey the Constitution and laws, maintain order, perform civic duties, and protect national property.

The chief law officer of the state also said that police are the forces engaged in maintaining law and order. And section 29 of the DMP Ordinance is for the sake of maintaining peace and order. It did not confer much power on the DMP Commissioner. He imposes prohibition in the interest of public order or public health.















