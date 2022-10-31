Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC questions DMP’s jurisdiction to prohibit processions  

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the government to explain why section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance 1976 that empowered the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to prohibit any assembly or procession should not be declared illegal.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the rule.
The HC bench asked the Law Secretary, Home Secretary and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner and other respondents to comply with the rule within four weeks.
Abdul Momen Chowdhury and KM Zabir of the Supreme Court, Salim Akbar of the Chandpur Court, and two Dhaka residents Shah Nuruzzaman and Mohammad Yasin, filed the petition on October 20, 2022, as public interest litigation with the HC, claiming that two sections 29 and 105 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976, are contradictory to the constitution.
Advocate Abdul Momen Chowdhury, one of the petitioners, appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioners while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Arabindo Kumar Roy represented the state during the hearing on the petition.
"We challenged two sections, 29 and 105, of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976. However, the court has issued rule over the legality of section 29 that empowered the DMP Commissioner to prohibit procession," Abdul Momen Chowdhury told reporters after coming out from the court.
During the hearing, Chowdhury told the court that section 29 of the DMP Ordinance is contrary to the Article 37 of the Constitution. Article 37 has given right to every citizen to assemble and to participate in public meetings and processions peacefully subject to any reasonable restrictions. However, the DMP Ordinance section has given power police to prohibit assembly or procession, he added.
The lawyer further argued that restriction and prohibition are not synonymous word. Those have different meanings.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin vehemently opposed the petition and said that the right to assembly and procession is regulated. It has to be regulated subject to the restrictions imposed by laws. This is not absolute power. As per Article 21 of the Constitution, it is the responsibility and duty of every citizen to obey the Constitution and laws, maintain order, perform civic duties, and protect national property.
The chief law officer of the state also said that police are the forces engaged in maintaining law and order. And section 29 of the DMP Ordinance is for the sake of maintaining peace and order. It did not confer much power on the DMP Commissioner. He imposes prohibition in the interest of public order or public health.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh to seek climate finance at COP27
BD-Myanmar flag meeting concludes
Over 150 killed in Seoul Halloween stampede
Asaduzzaman Bacchu no more
Tigers win cliff-hanger match against Zimbabwe
HC questions DMP’s jurisdiction to prohibit processions  
BB to calculate forex reserve as per IMF advice
Late Sen Edward Kennedy, was a true friend of BD: Hasina


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft