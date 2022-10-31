BB to calculate forex reserve as per IMF advice

To get the desired loan of US$4.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bangladesh Bank (BB) has started calculating the reserves following the international standard advised by the IMF.

However, the central bank will implement the process slowing as it's a national sensitive issue, according to a Bangladesh Bank official told this correspondent on Sunday preferring anonymity.

The officials said that as per IMF recommendation, the central bank must follow the standard where spending for Export Development Fund (EDF), loan to Sri Lanka and financing domestic projects from reserves must be excluded from the national reserves.

While talking to this correspondent, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson GM Abul Kalam Azad said the central bank agreed to follow the IMF's suggestions on various issues including foreign exchange reserves. The process of calculating the forex reserves has already started implementing, but slowly.

An Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, preferring anonymity, told on Sunday that in principle, the central bank has decided to follow the global standards to calculate the amount of foreign reserves.

He said that if the process of global standards is followed, the reserves will be reduced to $27.8 billion from $35.8 billion as declared earlier. The bank has decided to declare the reserve at $27.8 billion.

The IMF delegation, which is now visiting Bangladesh, was informed that Bangladesh Bank has taken a policy decision to publish accounts in line with international standards. However, as the matter is sensitive, it needs approval from the government high-ups on when it will start.

In addition to following the IMF's procedures, the accounts on the basis of the existing procedures will also be published.

Most of the world's foreign exchange reserves are calculated according to the IMF's Balance of Payments and International Investment Position manual.

But Bangladesh calculates net reserves and total foreign exchange reserves when it publishes the amount of foreign currency reserves. Funds provided to various sectors including EDF are excluded from the net calculation. Bangladesh Bank publishes the gross or total account of reserves.







