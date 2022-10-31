Video
Visiting Kennedy Family Calls On PM

Late Sen Edward Kennedy, was a true friend of BD: Hasina

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Diplomatic Correspondent

Late US Senator Edward M Kennedy's son Ted Kennedy Jr and his three family members paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: BSS

Late US Senator Edward M Kennedy's son Ted Kennedy Jr and his three family members paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban in the city on Sunday. PHOTO: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that the late US senator Edward M Kennedy, who had taken up a bold stance against the genocide committed against freedom-loving Bengalis by the Pakistan military in 1971, 'a true friend of Bangladesh.'
"US senator Edward M Kennedy, on December 11 in 1971 took a bold stance against the genocide committed against Bengalis by the Pakistan military in 1971," the Prime Minister told Kennedy Jr, son of the late US Senator Edward M Kennedy and nephew of the late US President John F Kennedy, and his family members on Sunday while they paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told journalists.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed her gratitude for the outstanding contribution of late US Senator Edward M Kennedy to supporting the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) during the Liberation War, although the then Nixon administration favoured Pakistan.
She also called Kennedy Sr 'a true friend of Bangladesh'.
Ihsan said the Prime Minister welcomed the members of the Kennedy family, saying that this visit is very significant during the golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh-US diplomatic relations.
She expressed gratitude to the family members for Edward M Kennedy's outstanding contribution to the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Ted Kennedy Jr, a former member of Connecticut State Senate, is now on a seven-day visit to Bangladesh from October 29 to November 5 to join the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh relations. He is scheduled to travel to Rajshahi and Bogura accompanied by Dr Katherine Kennedy (wife), Dr Kiley Kennedy (daughter) and Teddy Kennedy (son).  
Sheikh Hasina also recalled the visit of Edward M. Kennedy who was a staunch advocate for Bangladesh's fight for independence, to Bangladesh in February, 1972. Prime Minister said he had also visited the refugee camps in India at that time.
"Kennedy Jr, son of the late US Senator Edward M Kennedy and nephew of the late US President John F Kennedy, and his family members is in Bangladesh to attend the celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh-US diplomatic relations arranged by the US embassy here in Dhaka," according to Ihsanul Karim.
Hasina said her ancestral home at Tungipara of Gopalganj was also set on fire during the 1971 Liberation War.
She said Senator M Kennedy raised his voice and drummed up public opinions in the USA in support of Bangladesh's Liberation War.  
During the call on meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also highlighted various welfare steps taken by her government, including providing houses for homeless people.  
During the meeting, Ted Kennedy Jr said the then US President Nixon and Secretary of State's Henry Kissinger supplied arms to the then West Pakistan, according to the media briefing of the press secretary.
He said Kennedy family has been working for the justice and equality for the disabled people. He will meet with the organisations in Dhaka, which are working for the welfare of the disabled people.  
Prime Minister's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, her  Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas were present.


