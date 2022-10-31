Video
Cumilla-Akhaura 2nd rly tracks laying halted for BSF objection

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 30: Laying of 48 km Cumilla- Akhaura railway  to turn Dhaka-Chattogram rail track  dual gauge has been halted due to complaints from the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).
According to Bangladesh Railway sources, BSF obstructed laying of 500 metre of the track in Kosba and another 500 metres in Salda alleging they were too close to the border.
They said that as BSF lodged the complaint 15 months back, completion of laying the tracks due in June 2023 became uncertain.
Over 86 per cent work of the project had been completed, Project Director Shahidul Islam told the Daily Observer.
Officials said that 72 of the tracks from Laksham to Akhaura were  doubled with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and European Investment Bank (EIB).  
After completion of laying the remaining 48 km of the tracks from Cumilla to Akhaura would make Dhaka-Chattogram railway line to dual gauge.
Implementation of the project began in November 2016, by a joint venture of China Railway Group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM).
Officials said that laying of 273 km out  321 km dual gauge from Dhaka to Chattogram were completed earlier.
Before 1971, 117 km of dual gauge from Dhaka to Chattogram were completed.


