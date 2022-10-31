Rising inflation dents savings certificates sale

The investments in savings certificates decreased due to the rising inflation. Common people are struggling to maintain their livelihood under the pressure of high inflation. People with limited income are the most vulnerable. So if the consumption increases, the savings become tight. And if additional or alternative sources of income shrink, the danger increases.

According to sources, investors are losing interest in savings certificates due to various government imposed conditions, including falling interest rates. In the first three months of the current fiscal year 2022-23, net savings certificates worth only Tk 731.77 crore have been sold. In the same period of the last fiscal year, its amount was Tk 11,662 crore.

Experts said that fuel prices have increased at an unusual rate. The value of the dollar has risen as demand outstriped supply. A dollar worth Tk 84 has gone up to Tk 110. On the contrary, the Russia-Ukraine war has caused the prices of all commodities to rise at an abnormal rate. But the rate at which the prices of goods have risen the income of the people has not increased, but in some cases decreased.

They said, "Due to this, the net income of many organizations has decreased. In such a situation, many institutions have closed down as they could not cope with the pressure of losses. Of those that are operational, most have had their salaries reduced. Many companies are not able to pay the reduced salaries properly.

On the one hand, the prices of goods have gone up, on the other hand, the middle class is in dire straits due to the decrease in income. Unable to match income with expenditure, people are now breaking down their accumulated savings. And this has affected the overall deposit flow including net investment in savings certificates.

Those concerned said that the demand for dollars will not decrease unless unnecessary import costs are reduced. If the demand for dollar could be controlled, the import cost of goods could be controlled.

On the one hand, the price of fuel has increased abnormally, while the dollar has increased the price of all kinds of commodities. As a result of this, the suffering of the common man has become unbearable.

The suffering of the people will be reduced by reducing the additional tax on the import of fuel and the price of oil will be reduced. This will reduce the sufferings of the common people to some extent.

According to sources, in September, the third month of the current fiscal year 2022-23, net savings certificates worth Tk 333.57 crore were sold from different banks, post offices and other savings offices in the country. In the previous month of August, only Tk 8 crore net savings certificates were sold. In the first month of the fiscal year, July, a net savings bond of Tk 393.11 crore was sold.

According to the budget of the current fiscal year 2022-23, the government will take a loan of Tk 35,000 crore from savings certificates. However, in the current fiscal year, the obligation to file income tax returns is imposed on the customers who invested on savings certificates above Tk 5 lakh. Those concerned think that the sales of this sector have decreased.

Government plans to lower interest on savings certificates. For that reason, from September 22 last year, the government reduced the interest rate of all types of savings certificates by 2 per cent for investments of more than Tk 15,000,00.

However, sales were increasing. However, the sales have decreased considerably over the last few months. Now the sales have come down further.

In the previous fiscal year 2021-22, a total of Tk 10,8000 crore of various types of savings certificates were sold. Out of this, Tk 88,154 crore have been paid to customers for principal (investment) and profit (interest). Out of which the government has to pay Tk 40,000 crore as interest. At the end of the fiscal year, after paying the interest and principal of the savings certificates sold, the government's net sales in this sector was Tk 19,915 crore which is 52.44 per cent less than the previous fiscal year.

The government took a net loan of Tk 42,000 crore by selling savings certificates in the fiscal year 2020-21. The amount of which was Tk 14,428 crore in the fiscal year 2019-20. In the fiscal year 2018-19, the net debt of the savings sector was Tk 49,393 crore. In the fiscal year 2017-18, the government took a loan of Tk 46,530 crore, besides in the fiscal year 2016-17 it took Tk 52,417 crore.

Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), said when the inflation data is delayed, the government's data is questioned. Politicization of data should stop. Because, policy is formed by data. Sad but true, information is being manipulated in the country, information is being covered up. Whatever the 9-10 per cent inflation is, it should be disclosed. Different countries publish their inflation data. Due to the increase in fuel prices, inflation will increase by another 3 per cent.

Bangladesh Development Research Institute (BIDS) Dr Zaid Bakht said that people's income has already decreased due to two years of Covid-19 Pandemic. Many have lost their jobs and moved to villages. Many have their salaries cut. Then began the shock of the Russia-Ukraine war. Due to this shock, like many other countries in the world, there has been a huge fall in the price of Taka against the dollar in Bangladesh.

He said the government has been forced to increase the price of fuel oil. The price of goods was already high in the market. Then it got worse because of the war. As a result, the saving capacity of the people has decreased due to the increase in price inflation and increase in the price of goods in the market. Due to this, people are not able to buy savings bonds as before.

After paying the interest-actual customers on previously sold savings certificates is called net sales. That money is deposited in the treasury of the government and the government utilizes it to implement the national agenda. In return, savings certificate customers have to pay interest every month. For this reason, in economic terms, the net sale of savings bonds is considered as 'debt' or 'borrowing' of the government.







