Teacher under fire over releasing answer scripts on Facebook

A professor at Jagannath University in Dhaka has come under the spotlight after releasing photos of some of the answer papers of a recently held examination of his department on Facebook.

Though the teacher, Md Sawkat Jahangir of the accounting and information department, did not release any information which could be used to identify the examinees, the move itself was highly criticised by his peers, the university authorities and students.

On Friday, Prof Jahangir attached pictures of two answer sheets in a post on his Facebook page. "These are some examples of answers on the mid-term examination at the Masters' level. The handwriting was immaculate, but the quality of the answers was shocking, to say the least. These made me really sad, so I am not going to grade these answers," he wrote.

The Facebook post quickly went viral and the students of the department and the university were heavily ridiculed and became the subject of myriad memes on social media.

A teacher released 'shocking' answer papers on Facebook. Now he is under fire from all sides

The post and subsequent trolling drew fire from the students of the department and the university.

A master's student at the department, who had requested anonymity from bdnews24.com due to the sensitive nature of the issue, said the students were greatly hurt because it was their teacher who opened the floodgates of criticism on a public forum instead of protecting them.

"I can bet these answers were not from our regular students. But the professor never mentioned it. So, we are facing vicious trolling on social media now," he said.

Regular masters' students are the daytime pupils of the department, who had received undergraduate degrees from the university in the same subject.

Another regular student of the department, seeking anonymity, said: "The professor didn't act responsibly. He made us look like idiots. Everyone is questioning the quality of the students at the department."

Many posts and comments were posted on Facebook by frustrated students of the department and the university. The general sentiment of these posts and comments were that the professor's decision to post the answer sheets humiliated them publicly. -bdnews24.com