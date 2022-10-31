Video
Home Back Page

BNP announces programmes to mark Nov 7

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Sunday announced various programs to observe 'November 7, 1975' as "National Revolution and Solidarity Day" marking the "civil-military uprising".
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programmes at a press conference on Sunday at its Nayapaltan central office after a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies.
As part of the programs, Fakhrul said their party flag will be hoisted atop all offices of the party across the country on the morning of November 7 while BNP senior leaders will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of late president and party founder Ziaur Rahman at 11am.
The party will also arrange an open discussion meeting in front of its Nayapaltan central office at 2pm the same day.
Besides, BNP's associate bodies and all units will hold various programs, including discussions, cultural programs, essay competitions, photo exhibitions and publishing supplements in newspapers, across the country to mark the day with due respect.
Amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians on November 7, 1975 jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka cantonment, paving the path for Zia to come to power.
While BNP and its alliance partners celebrate November 7 as the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, the ruling Awami League and its front organizations consider it as the day of the 'killing of freedom fighters.


