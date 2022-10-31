Video
UNSC Panel Adopts Delhi Declaration

Terrorism most serious threat to world peace

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, Oct 30: The UN Security Council's Counter Terrorism Committee unanimously adopted the Delhi Declaration on Saturday on the conclusion of the two- day meeting in Mumbai and Delhi.
Although the Delhi Declaration covers nearly three dozen points, the most significant message that emerged from brainstorming is: "Terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivations, whenever, wherever, and by whomsoever committed.''
India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar who is a career diplomat, summarized the key takeaways in a tweet. The Delhi Declaration has expressed deep concern that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, has become more diffuse, with an increase in various regions of the world. It is notably aided by terrorists' adaptation to, and the use of new and emerging technologies, for terrorist purposes.
The Declaration recognizes that innovations in financial technologies, products and services, such as virtual assets and new financial instruments, including, but not limited to, crowd funding platforms, may offer economic opportunities but also present a risk of being misused, including for terrorist-financing.
It has also taken note of the increasing global misuse of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by terrorists to conduct attacks against, and incursions into critical infrastructure and soft targets or public places, and to traffic drugs and arms.
The document urges all Member States to ensure zero tolerance towards terrorism, consistent with their obligations under international laws, including human rights law, international humanitarian law and international refugees law and take urgent action to prevent and counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations through the full and effective implementation of Security Council resolutions 1373 (2001), 1624 (2005), 2178 (2014), and 2396 (2017), 2617 (2021) and other relevant international instruments relating to terrorism.
The Declaration calls on Member States to fulfil their obligations enshrined in relevant international counter- terrorism conventions and protocols to which they are a party, and recognizes Member States' continuing efforts towards the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.




