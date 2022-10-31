JS session to continue till Nov 6

The 20th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) started on Sunday and it will continue till November 6 this year. The decision was taken at the 10th meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Sunday with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Earlier, President Md Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

However, the Speaker can change the duration of the session, if necessary.

Committee members Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Amir Hossain Amu, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Obaidul Quader, Hasanul Haq Inu, deputy speaker Md Samsul Haque Tuku, Anisul Huq, Ghulam Muhammed Quader, Anisul Islam Mahmud, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury and Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan attended the meeting.

The meeting also decided that the House would sit at 4:30 pm on every working day.

The committee was informed that some 44 questions were received for the Prime Minister's answer, while 1003 questions were received responding for minister/state ministers.

Besides, a total of 35 important notices under section 71 of the rules of procedure were received, the committee was not get any notice from private members.













