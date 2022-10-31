Fakhrul slams Quader for making personal attack, accuses AL of plundering

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday slammed his ruling party counterpart Obaidul Quader for what he said making personal attack and said the people know it very well how the Awami League leaders prospered from rags to riches.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also said many of the party's leaders are doing politics with their own earnings or by selling their ancestral property.

The BNP leader alleged that Quader made some objectionable comments about him on Saturday going beyond all moral decency.

"He (Quader) attacked me personally and said we get money from Dubai and I am lying on money. I would like to tell Obaidul Quader, don't push us too hard. Earthworms can come out of the soil while digging," he warned.

Fakhrul said everyone of Bangladesh knows what the Awami League leaders do and how they make money. "The people of this country know what you have been doing since the creation of Bangladesh. You are going from rags to riches overnight."

He said the people of Bangladesh also have all information about who among the ruling party leaders are making the second homes in Canada, Singapore and Malaysia and who are siphoning off money abroad in many ways.

"We also know who own how many banks and who made how many houses in America...this is the money of taxpayers of this country. You're looting that money," the BNP leader taunted. -UNB











