Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fakhrul slams Quader for making personal attack, accuses AL of plundering

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday slammed his ruling party counterpart Obaidul Quader for what he said making personal attack and said the people know it very well how the Awami League leaders prospered from rags to riches.
Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also said many of the party's leaders are doing politics with their own earnings or by selling their ancestral property.
The BNP leader alleged that Quader made some objectionable comments about him on Saturday going beyond all moral decency.
"He (Quader) attacked me personally and said we get money from Dubai and I am lying on money. I would like to tell Obaidul Quader, don't push us too hard. Earthworms can come out of the soil while digging," he warned.
Fakhrul said everyone of Bangladesh knows what the Awami League leaders do and how they make money. "The people of this country know what you have been doing since the creation of Bangladesh. You are going from rags to riches overnight."
He said the people of Bangladesh also have all information about who among the ruling party leaders are making the second homes in Canada, Singapore and Malaysia and who are siphoning off money abroad in many ways.
"We also know who own how many banks and who made how many houses in America...this is the money of taxpayers of this country. You're looting that money," the BNP leader taunted.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dozens of people  crushed during Halloween festivities
BNP announces programmes to mark Nov 7
Terrorism most serious threat to world peace
JS session to continue till Nov 6
Fakhrul slams Quader for making personal attack, accuses AL of plundering
AL programmes not to counter BNP rallies: Quader
One more testifies in court
Dengue death toll rises to 136 as two more die


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft