Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:06 AM
Renu Murder In Badda

One more testifies in court

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Court Correspondent

One more witness deposed  before the trial court in a case filed over murder of Taslima Begum Renu in a mob beating in the capital's Badda over child-abduction rumour in July 2019.
Md Hasan  an employee of Faria Enterprise engaged in DIT project in Badda deposed in the court.
Judge Fatima Imrose Khanika of the Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka recorded the statement of the witness and fixed November 22 for producing rest of the witnesses in the sensational case.
With the witness, a total of seven witnesses testified in the court so far.
On July 20 of 2019, Renu, a single mother of two, had gone to Badda Uttar-Purba Primary School to enquire about admission in the hope of getting her daughter enrolled.
But a mob beat her up brutally to death in front of the school gate, suspecting her to be a child-lifter.
Following the incident, Syed Nasir Uddin Titu, Renu's nephew, filed the case against 400 to 500 unidentified attackers with Badda Police Station.


