Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:05 AM
Dengue death toll rises to 136 as two more die

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Two more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 136.
During this period, 1,020 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The two deaths were reported from Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.
With this, the Dengue death toll in Dhaka division rose to 82 and to 4 in Mymensingh division. The death toll remained unchanged at 38 in Chattogram, at five in Barishal, at five in Khulna, and two in Rajshahi division.    -UNB


