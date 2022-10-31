Video
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:05 AM
Home Back Page

Embezzlement Of Tk 4cr

Ex-MD of Standard Bank Mamun sent to jail after surrender

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Court Correspondent

Former managing director of Standard Bank Mamun-ur-Rashid was sent to jail by a Dhaka court in a case filed for embezzling Tk 4 crore of the bank.
Judge Asaduzzaman of Senior Special Judge Court of Dhaka rejected his bail on Sunday  after he surrendered before it and sought bail.
Advocate Shahinoor Islam moved his petition in the court while Mir Ahmed Ali Salam objected the bail prayer for ACC.
On February 4 last year Assistant Director Muhammad Joynal Abedin of ACC filed the case in the ACC integrated district office-1 against eight people, including a former managing director of Standard Bank, for embezzling Tk 4 crore.
The other accused are Sachetan Sahajjo Songstha's Executive Director Jesmin Rashid, President Hasna Hena, General Secretary Nasrin Aktar, Standard Bank's Additional Managing Director Tariqul Azam, the bank's former manager Shoaib Mahmud Tuhin, former senior executive officer Sheikh Mohammad Munsurul Karim and former vice president Aminul Islam. According to the case statement, the accused in collaboration with each other sanctioned loan of Tk 4 crore to the only paper-based organisation Sachetan Sahajjo Songstha. The heist took place between November 2017 and June 2018.
The loan was never repaid as they misappropriated the money.


