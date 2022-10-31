Video
AL forms 11 preparatory sub-committees ahead of Nat’l Council

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) formed 11 preparatory sub-committees ahead of the 22nd National Council of the party which will be held on December 24 this year at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka. These sub-committees were formed in a meeting on Sunday.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader informed this to journalists after a meeting at the AL President Dhanmondi political office in the capital.
Sheikh Hasina is the Convener of the council preparatory committee and Obaidul Quader is the Member Secretary of the preparatory committee.
The Sub-committees are as followings:
Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim is the convener of the reception sub-committee and Dipu Moni its member secretary.
The convener of the finance sub-committee is Kazi Zafarullah and HN Ashequr Rahman its member secretary.
Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim is the convener of the manifesto sub-committee while the member secretary will be Abdur Rahman.
Dr Anupam Sen is the convener of the sub-committee on office affairs while Biplab Barua will be the member secretary.
Mohammad Abdur Razzaque will be the convener of the constitution sub-committee while the role of member secretary will be played by Dr Salim Mahmud.
Shahabuddin Chuppu is the convener of the publicity and publication sub-committee while Abdus Sobhan Golap will be the member secretary. Abul Hasanat Abdullah will be the convener of the volunteer and discipline sub-committee while AFM Bahauddin Nasim will be the member secretary.
The convener of the stage and decoration sub-committee will be Jahangir Kabir while the member secretary will be Mirza Azam.
Ataur Rahman will be the convener of the cultural sub-committee while Ashim Kumar Ukil will be the member secretary.
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya will be the convener of the food sub-committee while the member secretary will be Qamrul Islam. Dr Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin will be the convener of the health sub-committee while Dr Rokeya Sultana will be the member secretary.


