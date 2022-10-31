Country making quality medicine to treat TB: Health Minister

Medicines for Tuberculosis (TB) are being manufactured in the country said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

He came up with the remark at the 9th JMM training workshop on TB at a city hotel in the capital on Sunday.

The Health Minister said, "After meeting our domestic demand, we will export abroad. At the same time good quality treatment is being provided in the country. The budget allocation we have for TB will be increased if necessary."

"Tuberculosis has existed since the birth of the world and it still remains. Tuberculosis affects more than three lakh people every year. Many people die. However, the death rate has decreased in recent times. Where there were more than 70,000 deaths in 2015, now it has come down to 40,000. Our death rate is high because the population is high, he added.

Zahid Maleque further said, "TB screening programme is going on a massive basis. All our hospitals have TB testing equipment. There is a lot of stigma about TB in the country. But change is coming. People are now going to medical centres avoiding superstitions. Some 85 to 90 per cent recover after treatment. We want people to come for treatment. All arrangements are in place to treat them."







