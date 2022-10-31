Seminar on characteristics of Bangladeshi patriotic film songs held



Bangladesh Film Archive hosted a seminar on 'Characteristics of Patriotic Songs in Post-independent Bangladeshi Cinema' at the seminar hall of the archive on Sunday. photo: observer

Ahasan, the Daily Observer journalist, is a research fellow of Bangladesh Film Archive for the 2022-23 FY, brought out the empirical roots of patriotic songs in Bangladeshi films and detailed out the characteristics of these songs.

Eminent music director Sheikh Sadi Khan and prominent lyricist Munshi Wadud were the discussants in the seminar presided over by archive's DG Md Nizamul Kabir. BFA's Director Dr Md Mofakkharul Iqbal delivered the welcome speech.

Khan in his speech said, 'Film is a big canvas, where should have more patriotic songs to create dreams among the youth to bring positive changes in the society'.

"The term 'patriotic song' was replaced by the phrase 'songs for the country' after couple of decades of our independence, which is disappointing," stated Wadud and expressed his delight on the return of the term 'patriotic song' by this research.

Dr Sayeem Rana, Assistan Professor of the Department of Musicology in the University of Dhaka, also the supervisor of the research, stated that there is no alternative to research on patriotic songs in the film to create patriotism in compatriots.

