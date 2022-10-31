

Kamruzzaman Liton nominated for award

Eminent writer and researcher Kamruzzaman Liton has been nominated for Bangladesh Columnist Association Award 2021 for special contribution to research, says a press release.The award will be presented to the recipient at the Culture Development Centre Auditorium at Paribagh in the capital on November 30. Among the books written and edited by Kamruzzaman Liton are Bangabandhu Memorial Book, Bangabandhu's Famous Speeches, Poems dedicated to Bangabandhu, beside the famous books Sheikh Hasina's Political Philosophy and anthology of poems on Bangabandhu.