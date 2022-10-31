8th Biennial Int’l Scientific Confce of Asian AVA ends today

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 29: The 8th bi-annual 2-day International Scientific Conference of Asian Association of Veterinary Anatomists (Asian AVA) ends today at Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU).

The information was given in the press conference organized in the auditorium of CVASU on Saturday.

Dr Md Zahirul Islam Khan, President of the Organizing Committee, Professor of Anatomy and Histology, Bangladesh Agricultural University, and Director of the Conference Organizing Committee Professor Dr Mohammad Lutfur Rahman of CVASU has addresses about various issues of the scientific conference.





