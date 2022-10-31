Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

8th Biennial Int’l Scientific Confce of Asian AVA ends today

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 29: The 8th bi-annual 2-day International Scientific Conference of Asian Association of Veterinary Anatomists (Asian AVA) ends today at Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU).
The information was given in the press conference organized in the auditorium of CVASU on Saturday.
Dr Md Zahirul Islam Khan, President of the Organizing Committee, Professor of Anatomy and Histology, Bangladesh Agricultural University, and Director of the Conference Organizing Committee Professor Dr Mohammad Lutfur Rahman of CVASU has addresses about various issues of the scientific conference.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seminar on characteristics of Bangladeshi patriotic film songs held
Kamruzzaman Liton nominated for award
8th Biennial Int’l Scientific Confce of Asian AVA ends today
Cop among three arrested with heroin
Students to get new books on 2023: Dipu Moni
Third Convocation of Premier University held
9 held for torturing woman in Natore
Cumilla schoolgirl killed in road crash, locals block highway


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft