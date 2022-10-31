Cop among three arrested with heroin

RAJSHAHI, Oct 30: Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested a cop with 500 gram heroin from Godagari upazila in Rajshahi on Saturday night.

The arrestee-Nur Nab was attached to Chandrima police station under Rajshahi Metropolitan Police and hailed from Godagari upazila in the district.

Abul Hai, Officer-in-Charge of the district DB police, said on information a team conducted a drive in Rail Gate area of the Godagari upazila and arrested him with 500 gram heroin on Saturday night. -UNB





