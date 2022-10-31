Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Third Convocation of Premier University held

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The third convocation ceremony of Premier University (PU) held at the Navy Convention Center in Chattogram on Sunday. photo: observer

The third convocation ceremony of Premier University (PU) held at the Navy Convention Center in Chattogram on Sunday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 30: Third convocation ceremony of Premier University (PU) held at the Navy Convention Center in Chattogram on Sunday.
Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP presided over the programme.
India's eminent educationist and writer, former Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Prof Dr Pavitra Sarkar addressed as the convocation speaker.
PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anupam Sen gave the welcome speech.
Barrister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury said, 'The mentality of taking various types of training related to the skills and scholarship of completing the institutional education should be acquired. The important philosophy of our current education is lifelong learning and learning how to learn.'
Prof Dr Pabitra Sarkar in his convocation speech said, 'The country that advances more in the field of education that country is coming forward in the role of leadership in the world. Humans have intelligence, innovative abilities. People can plan, think forward, that's why people can fulfill their dreams.'
Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anupam Sen said, 'This day is a day of pride and joy for the students. No one forgets this day. Through the convocation graduates enter a vast field of life.'
Bangladesh Accreditation Council Chairman Prof Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed, UGC Member Prof Dr Md Sajjad Hossain, Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda and Prof Md Abu Taher, University Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Shamim Sultana and Treasurer Prof AKM Tafzal Haque were present as special guests.
5697 graduates received their graduation certificates and 1109 graduates participated in the convocation. Three undergraduates and three post-graduates were awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal, three undergraduates and three post-graduates were awarded the ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury Gold Medal and three undergraduates and three post-graduates were awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal. Besides, 18 undergraduates and 13 post-graduates will be given the Dean's Award.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seminar on characteristics of Bangladeshi patriotic film songs held
Kamruzzaman Liton nominated for award
8th Biennial Int’l Scientific Confce of Asian AVA ends today
Cop among three arrested with heroin
Students to get new books on 2023: Dipu Moni
Third Convocation of Premier University held
9 held for torturing woman in Natore
Cumilla schoolgirl killed in road crash, locals block highway


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft