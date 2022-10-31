Third Convocation of Premier University held



The third convocation ceremony of Premier University (PU) held at the Navy Convention Center in Chattogram on Sunday. photo: observer

Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP presided over the programme.

India's eminent educationist and writer, former Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Prof Dr Pavitra Sarkar addressed as the convocation speaker.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anupam Sen gave the welcome speech.

Barrister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury said, 'The mentality of taking various types of training related to the skills and scholarship of completing the institutional education should be acquired. The important philosophy of our current education is lifelong learning and learning how to learn.'

Prof Dr Pabitra Sarkar in his convocation speech said, 'The country that advances more in the field of education that country is coming forward in the role of leadership in the world. Humans have intelligence, innovative abilities. People can plan, think forward, that's why people can fulfill their dreams.'

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anupam Sen said, 'This day is a day of pride and joy for the students. No one forgets this day. Through the convocation graduates enter a vast field of life.'

Bangladesh Accreditation Council Chairman Prof Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed, UGC Member Prof Dr Md Sajjad Hossain, Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda and Prof Md Abu Taher, University Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Shamim Sultana and Treasurer Prof AKM Tafzal Haque were present as special guests.

5697 graduates received their graduation certificates and 1109 graduates participated in the convocation. Three undergraduates and three post-graduates were awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal, three undergraduates and three post-graduates were awarded the ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury Gold Medal and three undergraduates and three post-graduates were awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal. Besides, 18 undergraduates and 13 post-graduates will be given the Dean's Award.







CHATTOGRAM, Oct 30: Third convocation ceremony of Premier University (PU) held at the Navy Convention Center in Chattogram on Sunday.Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, MP presided over the programme.India's eminent educationist and writer, former Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University Prof Dr Pavitra Sarkar addressed as the convocation speaker.PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Anupam Sen gave the welcome speech.Barrister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury said, 'The mentality of taking various types of training related to the skills and scholarship of completing the institutional education should be acquired. The important philosophy of our current education is lifelong learning and learning how to learn.'Prof Dr Pabitra Sarkar in his convocation speech said, 'The country that advances more in the field of education that country is coming forward in the role of leadership in the world. Humans have intelligence, innovative abilities. People can plan, think forward, that's why people can fulfill their dreams.'Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anupam Sen said, 'This day is a day of pride and joy for the students. No one forgets this day. Through the convocation graduates enter a vast field of life.'Bangladesh Accreditation Council Chairman Prof Dr Mesbahuddin Ahmed, UGC Member Prof Dr Md Sajjad Hossain, Prof Dr Biswajit Chanda and Prof Md Abu Taher, University Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Shamim Sultana and Treasurer Prof AKM Tafzal Haque were present as special guests.5697 graduates received their graduation certificates and 1109 graduates participated in the convocation. Three undergraduates and three post-graduates were awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal, three undergraduates and three post-graduates were awarded the ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury Gold Medal and three undergraduates and three post-graduates were awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal. Besides, 18 undergraduates and 13 post-graduates will be given the Dean's Award.