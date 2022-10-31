Preventing AC explosions a must

Dear Sir

The uses of popular Air Conditioner - AC is increasing very rapidly in Bangladesh. Especially local made air conditioners market is getting bigger and bigger. Rapid urbanisation, changes in weather, an increase in per capita income, affordable AC prices are the reasons behind this increasing. Besides acceptance of the air conditioning system as a utility rather than a luxury item is also one of the reasons for this market growth.



Though ACs are not made to explode, yet, on 24 july,2022 Two people were killed in an AC compressor explosion in a generator room in a garment factory in Gazipur. The explosion happened while two technicians were repairing the AC compressor. Both died after getting seriously injured by the explosion. The alarming thing is these types of AC explosions are just increasing day by day which might cause more deaths in the coming days.



There are so many reasons behind these explosions. The consumers are partly responsible for the blasts as many of them do not care about the routine maintenance of the ACs. The manufacturers also lack monitoring in quality control, which sometimes lead to accidents. To prevent such explosions from the AC manufacturers to the common users, regular maintenance is important.



Ali Abdullah Tanvir Sarker Dhaka Polytechnic Institute Department-Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology (RAC)