Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 October, 2022, 1:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Preventing AC explosions a must

Published : Monday, 31 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Dear Sir
The uses of popular Air Conditioner - AC is increasing very rapidly in Bangladesh. Especially local made air conditioners market is getting bigger and bigger. Rapid urbanisation, changes in weather, an increase in per capita income, affordable AC prices are the reasons behind this increasing. Besides acceptance of the air conditioning system as a utility rather than a luxury item is also one of the reasons for this market growth.

Though ACs are not made to explode, yet, on 24 july,2022 Two people were killed in an AC compressor explosion in a generator room in a garment factory in Gazipur. The explosion happened while two technicians were repairing the AC compressor. Both died after getting seriously injured by the explosion. The alarming thing is these types of AC explosions are just increasing day by day which might cause more deaths in the coming days.

There are so many reasons behind these explosions. The consumers are partly responsible for the blasts as many of them do not care about the routine maintenance of the ACs. The manufacturers also lack monitoring in quality control, which sometimes lead to accidents. To prevent such explosions from the AC manufacturers to the common users, regular maintenance is important.  

Ali Abdullah Tanvir Sarker                                                                                                                                                                        Dhaka Polytechnic Institute Department-Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technology (RAC)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Preventing AC explosions a must
Floods are tipping Pakistan into a food crisis
Is ‘preparation’ to avert World War III enough?
Socio-economic development crucial to prevent human trafficking
Is a recession imminent?
Alarming rise in corruption
LED light in motor vehicles causing accidents
Time to rethink our obsession with big cities


Latest News
Bangladesh cops play unique contribution to UN peacekeeping missions for peace: Kamal
Primary schools to have one shift from 2023
JaPa to not join JS session till Quader recognized as opposition leader
60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses
King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Miller, Markram power South Africa past India at T20 World Cup
UN chief deeply concerned as Russia suspends participation in grain deal
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
BGP expresses sorrow over firing along Bangladesh border
Bangladesh reports four Covid deaths
Most Read News
Why police power to ban rallies in Dhaka not unconstitutional: HC
'Technical glitch' delays DSE trading
'Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023'
BNP chalks out programs to mark Nov 7
Drama in Brisbane as Bangladesh clinch final over thriller
‘Bangladeshi architecture can be example for other countries’
Goods transport owners in Sylhet call 48 hrs strike
'Govt making every force efficient to protect independence'
7 killed, 9 injured in central Afghanistan road accident
Kuakata tourism, fisheries sector hit hard by load shedding
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft