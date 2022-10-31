Socio-economic development crucial to prevent human trafficking

Hiding, harbouring, or otherwise assisting a person for the purpose of being sold or trafficked into or out of one's country is considered human trafficking. The heinous crime of uncivilized human trafficking is a social disease. Some people in the backward areas of our country think that their fortunes will change once they migrate abroad. Such ignorant people are particularly vulnerable to fraud human trafficking all over the world. And traffickers target the poorest of the poor. It cannot be denied that the number of poor people in the country has increased during Corona and many have lost their jobs. This opportunity is exploited by human trafficking gangs.



Even after being deceived by the neighbours, many trust the same brokers and sell their houses and hand over money to them. As a result, they naturally lose everything and go bankrupt. Some people know a little about the dangers of going abroad by sea, and some don't. One of the reasons for such an uncertain journey by sea knowing the risks is the ignorance of those who want to go abroad. Thus they agree to take risk by spending lots of money. The information about some workers going abroad to join the work in sea-going fishing boats is spread by the brokers all over the country and encourages others to follow the same path. In this process, many of them got the opportunity to go abroad to join the work, but those workers were often harassed by foreign companies.



Nevertheless, they were forced to accept them. Some foreign companies are interested in illegal migrant workers because they can work for nominal wages. Many died in trawler sinking off Teknaf coast while sailing to Malaysia. Human trafficking is increasing day by day.



According to research by UNODC, the United Nations agency working on drug control and crime prevention, most of the victims of human trafficking are extremely poor and mainly choose this route in order to make a living. Going abroad legally costs a lot of money. Traffickers take poor people abroad without any money in the name of providing them with jobs.



Earlier, UNODC's 2020 report said that 51 percent of people fall into the trap of traffickers for livelihood. Although there is no exact data on how many people are being trafficked every year, it is known from various sources that in the last 30 years, about 1 million people have been trafficked from Bangladesh.



Places where more people are trafficked from Bangladesh are various countries in East Africa, North America, Middle East and South Asia. Not only are the trafficked people forced to live a miserable life there, many are also held hostage. Traffickers extort large amounts of money from their relatives in the country. Mainly, women and children are being trafficked in large numbers. Newspaper images from the past five years show that a class of unscrupulous people smugglers lure aspirants to various countries including Malaysia or Thailand by sea. Again, some of the migrants are losing both money and life while crossing the dangerous Mediterranean or unauthorized routes to Europe.



Bangladesh is one of the countries where people illegally entered Europe by sea this year. According to Prontex, an organization that cooperates with the border guarding forces of the European Union countries 7,899 Bangladeshis entered different European countries through the Central Mediterranean route only from January to June 2017. Inadequate or incorrect information and false assurances of brokers confuse people as well as harass financially.



So, to ensure safe labour migration, there is no alternative to ensuring the presence of the right service providers at the grassroots level to ensure services at people's doorsteps.



It is necessary to identify the causes and risks of human trafficking from Bangladesh, also to develop a strong prevention system to curb the crime, ensure legal protection of the victims, formulate strategies to stop human trafficking and forced labour, and pay special attention to prevent the active brokers in human trafficking. In that case, the government should continue two-pronged activities. Strict border guarding to prevent smuggling, and strict action against people and organizations involved in smuggling. Unfortunately, even though Bangladesh has strict anti-trafficking laws, it is not properly enforced.



Prevention of heinous crimes like human trafficking is primarily the responsibility of law enforcement agencies. Border guards must be vigilant to prevent smuggling by air, sea or road. Enforcement of the law must be ensured. Along with this, social awareness should also be developed against human trafficking. In many cases, even if the accused is caught in the case of human trafficking, there is no trial.



Social movements should be strengthened to prevent human trafficking. At the same time education should be provided for students who drop out due to poverty and employment should be provided for the unemployed. The issue of human trafficking has now become a concern. To prevent this, we need to reduce poverty. Skills of youth should be increased. At the same time those who are interested in going abroad should increase their awareness. Also, anti-trafficking laws need to be strictly enforced, so that traffickers are afraid of committing the crime a second time. Law enforcement forces have to play a strict role. Human trafficking must be stopped for the safety of women and children. And for this, the conscious people of the society should build strong resistance against trafficking. The poor people should be disinclined to go abroad illegally and permanent employment should be arranged for them inside the country. The development of modern agricultural system can be a tool to make the poor people self-reliant. Above all, the right action of the government, sustainable planning of socio-economic development and the spontaneous participation of the people should be tried to change their destiny at home instead of going abroad illegally.

The writer is a student, Sociology Department, JU



















